During the final minute of Oklahoma State's game vs. Baylor, Cade Cunningham goes down after injuring an ankle. He would be helped off the court. (1:19)

Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham left the men's basketball game against Baylor on Thursday after rolling his left ankle, but he was able to walk back to the locker room under his own power after the Cowboys' 81-70 loss.

"It happened right in front of me there," coach Mike Boynton said. "I didn't see anything unusual other than stepping on a guy's foot. We'll get an evaluation, and as soon as we know more, we'll pass it on."

Cunningham was dribbling up the left side of the floor in the final minute when he stepped on the foot of Baylor's Davion Mitchell and fell to the floor. He was grabbing at his left foot before going to the sideline and not returning.

"I'm always first and foremost worried about his future," Boynton said of Cunningham, the projected No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft. "As much as winning and representing our program is, my commitment to these kids is always first. So I want to make sure he's OK. If he's OK, he'll continue to work with us. If it's anything more serious than it feels right now, then we'll evaluate how we move forward."

When asked how serious the injury was, Boynton said, "I have no idea. It didn't seem that way. I'm not a doctor, so I don't want to give information either way. I saw him walking on his power back to the locker room. That's what we've got trainers and doctors for -- they'll give me information and I'll follow their guidance."

Before his injury, Cunningham kept No. 17 Oklahoma State in the game against No. 3 Baylor. He finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists -- with 20 of those points coming in the second half. The Cowboys cut a 13-point Baylor lead all the way down to four points in the final three minutes, but the Bears pulled away down the stretch at the free throw line.

Cunningham, a 6-foot-8 freshman guard, is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season.