STORRS, Conn. -- The University of Connecticut announced Friday that it has agreed to two-year contract extensions for men's basketball coach Dan Hurley and football coach Randy Edsall.

The terms of both deals remain the same, the school said.

Edsall's contract, which was to expire in December, now runs through Dec. 31, 2023. Hurley's deal has been extended through March 31, 2027.

Edsall is due to make $1.256 million next season and Hurley's contract calls for him to make $2.9 million during the 2021-22 contract year.

Both contracts call for increases each year, which will be based in large part on bonuses and performance incentives.

Hurley, 48, is in his third season at UConn. He has led the Huskies to a 48-35 record, including 13-6 this season, their first in the current Big East after seven years in the American Athletic Conference.

"During Dan's introductory press conference almost three years ago, I said that he is the absolute right fit for UConn," David Benedict, the school's athletic director, said. "The success of the team this year, the culture he has instilled in his program, and the excitement the Huskies have generated throughout UConn Nation make it abundantly clear that Coach Hurley is the right leader of our men's basketball program for many years to come."

Edsall, 62, is 6-30 since returning in 2016 for his second coaching stint at Connecticut. The Huskies did not play in 2020 because of concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

"When I hired Randy, he and I knew that rebuilding our football program was a long-term project that would require a great deal of patience," Benedict said. "My confidence in his ability to revive UConn football remains strong, and I look forward to watching a committed group of young men compete on the gridiron this fall."