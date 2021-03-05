Donyell Marshall is out as the head coach of Central Connecticut State, the school announced Friday.

Marshall was the head coach of the Blue Devils for five seasons.

"It has been a privilege to serve as the head coach for this program for the past five seasons," Marshall said. "I'm grateful to have had the opportunity to coach these young men. I thank each of them, as well as my coaching staff, for making this a memorable experience. I thank everyone for their commitment to me and this program and for working hard every day to make us better."

Their season ended last week with a win over Wagner, but they failed to make the Northeast Conference tournament. They finished just 5-16 overall and 5-13 in NEC play.

Central Connecticut has struggled during Marshall's tenure, failing to finish above .500 in any of his five seasons. The last two seasons, they went a combined 9-43.

"We thank Donyell for his dedication to Central Connecticut State University as well as the men's basketball program for the past five years," interim athletic director Tom Pincince said. "Donyell is a man of high character and was a valued member of our staff. We wish Donyell all the best moving forward."

Marshall, who earned first-team All-American honors as a player at UConn, spent 15 seasons in the NBA with eight different teams. He was also an assistant at coach at George Washington, Rider and Buffalo and with the Maine Red Claws G League organization before taking over at CCSU.