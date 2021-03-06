Oklahoma State star Cade Cunningham won't play on Saturday at West Virginia, coach Mike Boynton told ESPN.

Cunningham rolled his left ankle toward the end of Thursday's loss at Baylor and missed the final minute of the game. Boynton said after the game it didn't seem serious, and the expectation remains that Cunningham should be able to return soon.

The projected No. 1 pick in this year's NBA draft missed two games earlier this season due to COVID-19 protocols. Oklahoma State lost to Baylor and beat Iowa State in his absence.

Cunningham is averaging 19.5 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists on the season. The 6-foot-8 freshman guard had 40 points in a rivalry win at Oklahoma last weekend.

Oklahoma State will also be without starting guard Isaac Likekele, who has missed the last three games with a hand injury. Likekele has played in just one of the last six games, as he also missed two games due to a foot injury. He's averaging 9.8 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Without Cunningham and Likekele in the fold, Boynton will have to lean on senior guard Ferron Flavors for more minutes and can also go with a bigger lineup featuring forwards Keylan Boone and Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe.