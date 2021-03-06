Villanova guard Justin Moore suffered a sprained ankle in the first half of Saturday's game against Providence and will not return, adding to the growing injury woes for the No. 10 Wildcats.

Senior guard Collin Gillespie, the team's starting point guard for the last three seasons, was lost for the season after suffering a torn MCL against Creighton on Wednesday.

Moore stepped up in the second half after Gillespie's injury, finishing with 24 points, five rebounds and five assists against Creighton. But in the first half of Saturday's game, Moore went down with an ankle injury and needed to be helped off the court. He eventually went to the locker room before the school announced he wouldn't return.

Villanova trailed Providence 38-21 at halftime.

Without Gillespie and Moore, Cole Swider earned a starting spot and Brandon Slater and Bryan Antoine have seen bigger roles. Chris Arcidiacono, the brother of former Villanova guard Ryan, also played minutes off the bench.