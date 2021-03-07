Iowa's Luka Garza gets emotional after the Hawkeyes announce they will retire his number following Sunday's win over Wisconsin. (0:53)

After No. 5 Iowa's 77-73 win over No. 25 Wisconsin on Sunday, the school announced it would retire Luka Garza's No. 55.

Garza, a Wooden Award contender who finished with 21 points and 16 rebounds against the Badgers, said he was emotional after Fran McCaffery told him the news after the game.

"I honestly didn't expect that at all," Garza said after the game. "I didn't realize that was a plan or that was going to happen. I was just really happy we won the game. For Coach to tell me that, it was a surreal feeling. Time slowed down, as I heard those words."

Garza has helped Iowa, which has won seven of its past eight games, build key momentum entering this week's Big Ten tournament. The win also solidified the 3-seed in the Big Ten tournament for the Hawkeyes. Garza, a 6-foot-11 big man, has made 43% of his 3-pointers this season.

"It was a pretty emotional moment for both of us," McCaffery said. "Incredibly heartwarming for me to watch what he's accomplished."

No one will ever wear No. 55 again.



Iowa plans to retire @LukaG_55's number after the season. #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/Uj7gkE9JeU — Iowa Basketball (@IowaHoops) March 7, 2021

Sunday's win featured Garza's 12th double-double of the season. He leads the Big Ten in scoring and is third in the nation.

Iowa improved to 20-7, 14-6 in the league, and will open its conference tournament slate in the quarterfinals at Indianapolis on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.