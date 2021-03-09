Auburn freshman Justin Powell is leaving the program, he told ESPN on Tuesday.

Powell is expected to enter the transfer portal soon.

A 6-foot-6 guard from Kentucky, Powell was one of the nation's standout freshmen early in the season. He scored 26 points in back-to-back games against South Alabama and Memphis, and was shooting 44.2% from 3-point range. Through 10 games, he averaged 11.7 points, 6.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists.

Against Texas A&M on Jan. 2, however, Powell was hit in the head and suffered what coach Bruce Pearl called a "serious" concussion. He entered concussion protocol and ultimately missed the rest of the season.

Powell was an ESPN 100 prospect in the 2020 class and will be a sought-after transfer once he enters the portal.

Auburn self-imposed a postseason ban for the 2020-21 season and finished its season with a win over Mississippi State last weekend. Star guard Sharife Cooper, who became eligible two games after Powell was injured, could also leave the program -- but for a different reason; he's ranked No. 16 in ESPN's NBA draft rankings.