Duke is out of the ACC tournament after a positive COVID-19 test within the program, sources told ESPN.

The Blue Devils were scheduled to play Florida State in the ACC quarterfinals on Thursday.

Duke beat Louisville 70-56 on Wednesday to keep its NCAA tournament hopes alive. The Blue Devils moved into Joe Lunardi's Next Four Out in his latest Bracketology; they needed to beat Florida State and perhaps get another win to receive an at-large bid on Sunday.

With Duke dropping out of the ACC tournament, though, it's unlikely the Blue Devils will make the NCAA tournament. It would be their first NCAA tournament absence since 1995.

Stadium first reported Duke's COVID-19 issues and subsequent withdrawal from the ACC tournament.