Michigan Wolverines senior Isaiah Livers is out indefinitely with a stress injury to his right foot, the school announced Saturday morning.

Livers underwent an MRI after Michigan's 79-66 win over Maryland in the Big Ten basketball tournament quarterfinals Friday. Livers will wear a protective boot while he begins rehabbing.

Livers, a 6-foot-7 wing, has started all 23 games for Michigan this season. He was averaging 13.1 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists and shooting 43.1% from 3-point range.

Livers battled injuries last season as a junior but opted to return to Ann Arbor for his senior season. Over the past two seasons, the Wolverines are 33-9 with a fully healthy Livers and 6-6 when he was out or left a game early due to injury. All 12 games without him came last season.

With Livers playing only 15 minutes against Maryland, former Wake Forest transfer Chaundee Brown saw an increased role on the wing. Brown scored 10 points and made two 3-pointers off the bench. He is averaging 7.9 points and shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

Michigan, ranked No. 4 in this week's AP poll and in line for a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament, faces Ohio State in the Big Ten semifinals Saturday. The Wolverines are 20-3.