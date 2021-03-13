Tennessee forward John Fulkerson is out for the rest of the SEC tournament because of facial injuries suffered in Friday's win over Florida, the school announced.

Fulkerson left Friday's game after receiving two elbows to the head from Florida's Omar Payne, who was ejected.

"That was a dirty play," Tennessee forward Yves Pons told reporters on Friday. "That is nothing to do on a basketball court. Of course, we took it personally. We love John. We play for him. We had his back."

Fulkerson, a 6-foot-9 senior who has started 55 games over the past two seasons, is averaging 9.5 points and 5.5 rebounds this season. He had 14 points and seven rebounds against Florida in the regular-season finale, and had eight points in 19 minutes against the Gators on Friday.

Rick Barnes could opt to go with a smaller lineup against Alabama on Saturday, with sophomore guard Josiah-Jordan James potentially stepping in for Fulkerson. James played 30 minutes against Florida on Friday, finishing with 12 points, nine rebounds and five assists off the bench.