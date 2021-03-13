Kentucky Wildcats freshman Cam'Ron Fletcher has entered the basketball transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Fletcher, a former ESPN 100 prospect from St. Louis, played just nine games for the Wildcats this season and was asked to step away from the team for a week back in December.

The 6-foot-6 small forward was visibly upset toward the end of Kentucky's loss to North Carolina in December, and two days later John Calipari announced that he had "asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team."

"He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order," Calipari said in a tweet at the time. "Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated -- and that goes for everyone on the team."

Fletcher apologized for his actions at the end of the Carolina game.

Fletcher returned to the team a week later, but he played in just two games the rest of the season. He played one minute against Missouri in February, and then saw about six minutes in the regular-season finale against South Carolina.

He averaged 1.7 points and 1.7 rebounds in nine games this season.