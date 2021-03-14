Miami freshman Earl Timberlake plans to transfer from the Hurricanes, he told ESPN.

Timberlake entered the season as a projected first-round NBA draft pick, but he dealt with ankle and shoulder injuries all season and played in only seven games. He will immediately become one of the best available transfers.

"I've been dealing with a whole lot this season as far as being away from home and ankle and shoulder injuries," Timberlake said. "I wanted to be there for my teammates, but unfortunately I wasn't able to. After some thought, I came to the conclusion that putting my name in the transfer portal is the best move for my future. There's nothing negative that happened. There's no bad blood with Miami. I just want a fresh start. I love Coach L and the rest of the coaching staff. I just want to start over and get a fresh start somewhere else."

Timberlake, the No. 37 prospect in the ESPN 100 for 2020, was Miami's highest-ranked recruit since Lonnie Walker committed to the Hurricanes in 2017. A 6-foot-6 small forward from DeMatha Catholic High School (Maryland), Timberlake was expected to make an immediate impact for Jim Larranaga's team.

He originally chose Miami over a final list that also included Providence, Seton Hall, South Carolina and Pittsburgh.

"I'm not sure where I want to go," Timberlake said. "I'm open to anything. I'm going in with an open mind. There are no favorites."

Timberlake averaged 9.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists in seven games this season, and will look to regain his NBA draft stock and pre-college expectations at his next destination.

"I will not be entering the NBA draft," he said. "I need to get back to being the real Earl Timberlake before I can think of taking the next step in my career."