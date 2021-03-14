Jay Bilas, Seth Greenberg and LaPhonso Ellis break down how good Gonzaga is as the Bulldogs are revealed to be the NCAA tournament's No. 1 overall seed. (1:05)

Gonzaga is the No. 1 overall seed in this year's NCAA men's basketball tournament after a dominant season that saw them go undefeated. Baylor, Illinois and Michigan were awarded the other No. 1 seeds by the selection committee on Sunday.

The Bulldogs are the fifth team to enter the NCAA tournament undefeated since Indiana's perfect season in 1975-76. They're also the first team to go wire-to-wire as AP's No. 1 since unbeaten Kentucky in 2014-15.

The last teams to earn the 37 at-large bids -- one more than usual because the Ivy League canceled play this year -- were Drake and Wichita State, which play Thursday in a First Four game, and UCLA and Michigan State, two decorated programs with surprisingly low seeds that meet in another play-in game.

But four teams that didn't make it -- Louisville, Colorado State, St. Louis and Mississippi -- have been put on stand-by. They could find their way into the bracket if a team in the field notifies the NCAA by Tuesday night that it must withdraw because of health concerns. After that, if a team pulls out, its opponent will advance via what is essentially a forfeit.

The pandemic forced the cancelation of the tournament by the NCAA last year. This year, the entire field is heading to Indianapolis, which hosting the whole tournament this year. Starting with the First Four, every game will be played in Indiana. The first round will be played Friday and Saturday.

Gonzaga is the top seed in the West, a region that includes both Virginia and Kansas, two teams that had to withdraw from their conferences tournaments because of COVID-19 issues.

Baylor had been on Gonzaga's heels all season, having lost just one game before dropping their second to Oklahoma State in the Big 12 tournament. The Bears are the No. 1 seed in the men's tournament for the first time in their history.

As the top seed in the South region, Baylor could face either North Carolina or Wisconsin in the second round.

Illinois earned their No. 1 seed less than an hour after beating Ohio State in overtime to win the Big Ten championship. The Fighting Illini now have six wins over AP top-10 teams this season, tied for the most in a season in Big Ten history.

Illinois, the top seed in the Midwest region, could face Loyola-Chicago in round two. Loyola, which made a memorable Final Four run in 2018, is back in the NCAAs for a third straight tournament.

Syracuse is the No. 11 team in the Midwest, one of several bubble teams to get good news during the bracket reveal. Utah State is the No. 11 seed in the South.

Michigan narrowly missed having their highest regular-season winning percentage ever after a one-point loss to Ohio State in the Big Ten tournament to finish 20-4. The Wolverines are the top seed in the East; it's their first No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament since 1993.

The Big Ten lead all conferences with nine teams, followed by the ACC and Big 12 with seven each. It's the most Big Ten teams in a tournament in a single year ever, and tied for the third-most by a single conference in a single season.

Fittingly for such an unpredictable season, some teams hoping to sneak in off the bubble were denied when Oregon State and Georgetown -- coached by its own former superstar, Patrick Ewing -- won their conference tournaments to steal bids they wouldn't otherwise have won.

Another unexpected entry is a familiar face: Rick Pitino. The coach, ousted at Louisville after a sordid recruiting scandal that enveloped the program for years, led his new team, Iona, from the ninth seed in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference all the way to the league title and the automatic bid that comes with it. The Gaels will open Saturday against Alabama.

Iona played only 13 regular-season games because of COVID-19 concerns that sidelined the Gaels for weeks.

