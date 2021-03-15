Penn State is expected to hire Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry as its next head basketball coach, sources told ESPN.

Pat Chambers, who had been the Nittany Lions' head coach since 2011, resigned in October after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct. Jim Ferry took charge this past season on an interim basis.

Shrewsberry is a longtime assistant coach under Brad Stevens and Matt Painter at the college and NBA levels. The Indianapolis native spent three seasons under Stevens at Butler -- helping lead the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championship game appearances. He then went to Purdue for two seasons as an assistant coach under Painter before reuniting with Stevens for six years with the Boston Celtics.

Shrewsberry returned to the college game in 2019 as the associate head coach under Painter at Purdue.

With the Celtics, Shrewsberry worked with and aided in the development of young stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. He's also been tasked with running Purdue's offense the past couple of seasons; the Boilermakers rank in the top 25 nationally in offensive efficiency this season.