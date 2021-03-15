Indiana State is hiring Josh Schertz from NCAA Division II power Lincoln Memorial as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected later this week.

At the Division II level, Schertz has led Lincoln Memorial to two Final Four appearances and an 83% winning percentage during his 13 seasons at the helm. The four-time national coach of the year led the Railsplitters to eight regular-season conference titles and five conference tournament championships.

Schertz replaces Greg Lansing, who was informed after the season he wouldn't be brought back for another season. Lansing had been at Indiana State since 2006 and was the head coach since 2010. The Sycamores went 11-7 in the Missouri Valley in each of the past two seasons.