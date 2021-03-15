UMass star big man Tre Mitchell is expected to transfer from the program, sources told ESPN.

Mitchell, a 6-foot-9 sophomore, will immediately become one of the most sought-after transfers in the country.

He averaged 18.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists this season. Mitchell had a number of huge performances: 31 points and 11 rebounds against Northeastern, 37 points against La Salle, and 30 points and six rebounds in the Atlantic 10 tournament against Saint Louis.

Mitchell earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors this season.

Ranked No. 74 in the ESPN 100 for the class of 2019, Mitchell was the highest-ranked commitment of the Matt McCall era at UMass.