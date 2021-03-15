Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four seasons, the school announced Monday.

The Hoosiers missed the NCAA tournament again this season, ending with six straight losses to finish 12-15.

Athletic director Scott Dolson released a statement confirming Miller's firing, saying that "private philanthropic funding" paid for Miller's buyout, which was more than $10 million.

"As the Director of Athletics, I wanted to wait until the conclusion of the season before evaluating the leadership of our men's basketball program," Dolson said. "In the days following the completion of our season in the Big Ten Men's Basketball Tournament, I have spent a great deal of time evaluating our recruiting, student-athlete development, leadership development, and playing philosophy and strategy. That review, combined with the on-court results, ultimately led me to conclude that a change in leadership of our program is warranted at this time. I shared my assessment with Indiana University President Michael McRobbie, and he accepted my recommendation.

"I want to thank Archie Miller, his staff, and their families for their service and commitment to IU and for his unwavering commitment to our student-athletes, the men's basketball program and Indiana University. We wish Archie and his family all the best in the next steps of their journey."

Miller took over the Indiana program in 2017, replacing Tom Crean, after six seasons at Dayton. During his four seasons in Bloomington, the Hoosiers didn't play in a single NCAA tournament game. They would have likely earned a bid to the tournament last season, but it was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Indiana was 67-56 overall and 33-43 in the Big Ten during Miller's tenure.

"Indiana Basketball has a long, rich history of success that dates back generations," Dolson said. "Our five national championships and 22 Big Ten titles make us one of the most accomplished programs in college basketball history. I have high expectations for our program, and we have not competed at a level within the conference or nationally that I believe we should."

Miller went to the NCAA tournament in his final four seasons at Dayton, including an Elite Eight run in 2014. The Pennsylvania native also spent time as an assistant coach at Arizona, Ohio State, Arizona State, NC State and Western Kentucky.

The industry perception surrounding Miller's status was the school wouldn't pay his buyout without an upgrade in mind as his replacement. Names that have been linked to the job include former Michigan coach John Beilein, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Baylor's Scott Drew, although it's unclear if any of those coaches would take the job.

"While I will not establish a formal search committee, I will consult within the University and with trusted experts in the state and around the country as I seek out and recruit a new coach," Dolson said. "The work to find the next leader of Indiana Basketball will begin immediately, and I will seek a chief executive that I can partner with to reestablish the brand and national presence of Indiana Basketball."