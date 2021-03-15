Boston College is expected to hire Charleston's Earl Grant as its next head basketball coach, sources confirmed to ESPN.

Grant will replace Jim Christian, who was fired in mid-February during his seventh season in Chestnut Hill.

Grant, 44, has been the head coach of Charleston for seven seasons, taking the Cougars to one NCAA tournament and one NIT. They finished fourth or better in the CAA in each of his last five seasons but went 9-10 overall this season and were bounced by Drexel in the quarterfinals of the conference tournament.

Prior to taking over at Charleston, Grant was an assistant coach at Clemson, Wichita State, Winthrop and The Citadel.

