DePaul is expected to fire head coach Dave Leitao, sources told ESPN.

Leitao has been in charge of the program since 2015, his second stint as the head coach of the Blue Demons after three years as the head coach from 2002-05.

DePaul has finished last in the Big East in each of the past five seasons, going 5-14 overall and 2-13 in the Big East this season. There was some promise during the 2018-19 season, when the Blue Demons finished 19-17 overall, but that was as good as it got under Leitao. In his other five seasons at the helm, DePaul won a combined 14 Big East games.

Leitao signed an extension last spring through 2024, but DePaul has since hired new athletic director DeWayne Peevy, and Leitao's extension included no buyout.

Loyola Chicago head coach Porter Moser is likely the favorite for the job, given his local ties, Final Four appearance in 2018 and success so far this season. Other names linked to the job in recent months include New York Knicks assistant coach Kenny Payne, a longtime Kentucky assistant; Arizona State head coach Bobby Hurley; and Cleveland State head coach Dennis Gates.