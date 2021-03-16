Iowa State guard Jaden Walker rises up for a two-handed dunk in transition. (0:34)

Steve Prohm is out as Iowa State's men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

Prohm and athletic director Jamie Pollard met Monday night and the two sides agreed to "part ways," the school said.

Prohm just finished his sixth season in Ames, and it was his worst campaign since arriving. Iowa State finished 2-22 overall, going winless in the Big 12 and losing 18 games in a row to end the season.

The Cyclones went to the NCAA tournament in three of Prohm's first four seasons, including a Sweet 16 run in 2016. They also won a first-round game in 2017.

The past two seasons, Iowa State was a combined 14-42 overall and 5-31 in the Big 12.

The favorite to replace Prohm is UNLV head coach T.J. Otzelberger, sources said.