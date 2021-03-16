Richard Pitino will be unemployed for less than one day.

Pitino, who was fired by Minnesota on Monday night, is expected to be named the next head coach at New Mexico, sources told ESPN.

An official announcement is expected soon.

Pitino spent eight seasons at Minnesota, going to two NCAA tournaments. The Golden Gophers finished one game below .500 in each of the past two seasons, and lost seven straight games to end this past regular season, falling out of NCAA tournament contention.

Before taking over the Golden Gophers, Pitino spent one season as the head coach at FIU and was an assistant coach at Louisville, Florida, Duquesne, Northeastern and Charleston.

Pitino would replace Paul Weir, who was fired after four seasons in Albuquerque. The Lobos haven't made the NCAA tournament since 2014.