Oklahoma guard De'Vion Harmon will miss the Sooners' first two games of the NCAA tournament after testing positive for COVID-19.

No other players are in contact tracing, coach Lon Kruger said on Wednesday.

Harmon, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, started 23 of 25 games for Oklahoma this season. He's the team's second-leading scorer, averaging 12.9 points. Harmon also contributed 3.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists, while shooting 33% from 3-point range.

He finished the regular season playing well, scoring 23 points in a loss to Oklahoma State and then 18 points in the first round of the Big 12 tournament against Iowa State.

With Harmon out, Kruger will likely turn to senior forward Alondes Williams in a bigger starting lineup. Williams started the first 14 games of the season before missing three games because of COVID-19 protocols, then came off the bench for the final eight games of the campaign.

The eighth-seeded Sooners will play No. 9 seed Missouri in the first round. If they beat the Tigers, they would likely play overall 1-seed Gonzaga in the second round.