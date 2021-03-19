Jalen Rose reveals his Cinderella team and Final Four picks for the NCAA tournament. (2:18)

The day is finally here. March Madness has begun. There has not been the upset-filled, drama-packed, bracket-busting, 12-hours-on-the-couch first day of the tournament in two years. The 2021 NCAA tournament begins in earnest today after Thursday's First Four action.

Texas Southern, Drake, Norfolk State and UCLA survived. No. 1 seeds Illinois and Baylor play Friday, as does Oklahoma State's Cade Cunningham, one of the top NBA draft prospects.

This is the likely sentiment of most college basketball fans around the country:

Seeing a full day of #MarchMadness games on the TV schedule 🥺 pic.twitter.com/N3HweFNirb — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 19, 2021

The perfect host

Butler is not in the NCAA tournament, but Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the Bulldogs play, is a game site. So who better to play host than Butler Blue IV?

Let the madness begin! First round is underway at my home court. 😍 #MarchMadness | #MayorofMarch pic.twitter.com/GgQ5bKuIwH — Butler Blue IV (@TheButlerBlue) March 19, 2021

A cathartic erasing

Here's what you missed on Thursday:

The tourney's first posterizing

play 0:37 Drake's Yesufu throws down posterizer on the fast break Drake's Joseph Yesufu comes up with the steal on Alterique Gilbert and races down the court to deliver a posterizing dunk in the face of Clarence Jackson.

Protect Coach Ham at all costs

Florida State coach Leonard Hamilton will not let a minor injury like a ruptured Achilles tendon keep him from the NCAA tournament.

play 1:30 Leonard Hamilton jokes he tore his Achilles after chasing ref in parking lot Florida State head coach Leonard Hamilton reveals he tore an Achilles recently, but he adds that nothing will change during his day-to-day activities.

This is somewhat reminiscent of former Georgia State coach Ron Hunter, who tore an Achilles celebrating his team's berth in the 2015 NCAA tournament. Then, while getting hyped as his son hit a game-winning 3-pointer to upset No. 3 seed Baylor, he promptly fell off his stool.

"Ron Hunter has fallen off his stool!" #MemoryLane



RJ Hunter's game-winner against Baylor in 2015 was legendary. (📽️ via @marchmadness) pic.twitter.com/jagd7G4Huo — SLAM (@SLAMonline) March 29, 2020

Does this mean Barry Alvarez is Uncle Jesse?

Cut it out, Wisconsin. With a "Full House"-style video, the Badgers have arrived in Indianapolis.