Minnesota star Marcus Carr has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Carr, a 6-foot-2 guard from Toronto, earned third-team All-Big Ten honors this season after averaging 19.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 4.9 assists. He immediately becomes the most sought-after available transfer.

Minnesota parted ways with head coach Richard Pitino earlier this week, and Pitino was announced as the new coach at New Mexico one day later. Pitino recruited Carr to Minnesota following Carr's freshman season at Pittsburgh.

Carr is one of the most explosive guards in college basketball, scoring 30 or more points on four occasions. He had 32 points and seven assists in a win over Saint Louis back in December, followed by 30 points and eight assists in a win over Iowa. He also went for 41 points in a February loss to Nebraska.

Jamal Mashburn Jr., a potential Carr replacement, entered the transfer portal earlier this week. The freshman guard averaged 8.2 points this season.

Minnesota hasn't announced its new head coach, although names like San Diego State's Brian Dutcher, Utah State's Craig Smith, Colorado State's Niko Medved, Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser and Cleveland State's Dennis Gates are thought to be on the initial list.