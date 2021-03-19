Florida's Omar Payne is ejected from the game after elbowing Tennessee's John Fulkerson in the head. (1:05)

Florida will have to contend with Virginia Tech without sophomore forward Omar Payne. The 6-foot-10 Payne is being held out of the seventh-seeded Gators' first-round matchup with the 10th-seeded Hokies. The school said the decision was made by head coach Mike White.

Payne was ejected from the SEC tournament quarterfinals early in the second half for a flagrant foul 2 against Tennessee's John Fulkerson. The ejection came after a review by officials. Fulkerson suffered a concussion and facial fracture and was uncertain for Tennessee's NCAA tournament opener against Oregon State.

The SEC didn't suspend Payne, who is averaging 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds in about 16 minutes a game this season.

The Gators had issues with Virginia Tech's size in the first half. The Hokies dominated in the paint for stretches while building a 33-27 lead.