Virginia has finally arrived in Indianapolis for the NCAA tournament, the 68th and final team to do so.

The Cavaliers remained in Charlottesville after a positive COVID-19 test caused them to pull out of the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament before a semifinal game against Georgia Tech on March 11.

The Cavaliers have been testing daily since they paused team activities; their plan Friday was to practice at home in the morning for the first time and then travel to the site of this year's tournament. Their arrival puts them two sets of negative tests away from facing Ohio on Saturday night.

Virginia is technically still the reigning national champion because it won the title in 2019 and last year's tournament was canceled because of the pandemic.