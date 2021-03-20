Micah Potter swats a shot on defense, which sparks Wisconsin's transition and leads to Brad Davison's triple to increase the Badgers' lead on the Tar Heels at the end of the first half. (0:22)

The Watt household was divided on Friday night when Wisconsin, the alma mater of new Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, faced off against North Carolina, the alma mater of Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Watt. Ultimately, J.J. got the better of wife Kealia, with his Badgers pulling out a 85-62 win in the first round of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.

And he made sure to have some fun before, during and after the game.

First, he had their dogs pick a side, dressing them in Wisconsin red and Carolina blue:

Wisconsin vs. North Carolina tonight.



A household divided.



(Sorry for the sound quality, this video was apparently filmed in the middle of a tornado) pic.twitter.com/0oYSb5afO7 — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2021

At halftime, with Wisconsin up big, Kealia joked about J.J. getting "cocky."

Things are not going great over here. @JJWatt getting very cocky. Finley and I still have faith!!!!!! https://t.co/uxe4WoEuHa — Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) March 20, 2021

And then, J.J. tweeted a GIF of Michael Jordan's "The ceiling is the roof" speech at UNC, continuing his expert troll job.

But did Kealia get the last laugh? Tar Heels fans might say yes, but J.J.? Not so fast.