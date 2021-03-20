The Watt household was divided on Friday night when Wisconsin, the alma mater of new Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt, faced off against North Carolina, the alma mater of Chicago Red Stars forward Kealia Watt. Ultimately, J.J. got the better of wife Kealia, with his Badgers pulling out a 85-62 win in the first round of the 2021 NCAA men's tournament.
And he made sure to have some fun before, during and after the game.
First, he had their dogs pick a side, dressing them in Wisconsin red and Carolina blue:
Wisconsin vs. North Carolina tonight.— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2021
A household divided.
(Sorry for the sound quality, this video was apparently filmed in the middle of a tornado) pic.twitter.com/0oYSb5afO7
Badgers vs. Tar Heels— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 19, 2021
We're ready. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/M8TVduSviQ
At halftime, with Wisconsin up big, Kealia joked about J.J. getting "cocky."
Things are not going great over here. @JJWatt getting very cocky. Finley and I still have faith!!!!!! https://t.co/uxe4WoEuHa— Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) March 20, 2021
And then, J.J. tweeted a GIF of Michael Jordan's "The ceiling is the roof" speech at UNC, continuing his expert troll job.
👀@KealiaOhai pic.twitter.com/i6Qe3A2LJB— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 20, 2021
But did Kealia get the last laugh? Tar Heels fans might say yes, but J.J.? Not so fast.
While I am upset about the loss, I continue to remind @JJWatt how many NCAA National Championships UNC men's basketball has (6) and how many Wisconsin has (1). I also remind him how many I have (1) and how many he has (0)— Kealia Ohai Watt (@KealiaOhai) March 20, 2021
https://t.co/xnrUDzq9Ny pic.twitter.com/azlbAifSjo— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) March 20, 2021