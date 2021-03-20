Oral Roberts guard and nation's leading scorer Max Abmas discusses the Golden Eagles' upset win over Ohio State. (0:44)

Ready for another day of March Madness? How's your bracket? The first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament continues Saturday. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan play today.

However, Friday's first-round games were not kind to the Big Ten. The league lost two top-four seeds (Ohio State and Purdue). According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was the first time that had happened to the league since the tournament expanded in 1985.

The day wasn't kind to the ACC either. The league had four teams lose (Clemson, UNC, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech) on the same day in the NCAA tournament for the first time in conference history. But, Buddy Buckets and Syracuse went off.

Here's a look at the best stuff from Saturday's NCAA tournament action:

The Buffs drained 11 threes in the first half 🎯@CUBuffsMBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HOA1NY6Dha — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021

