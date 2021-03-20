Ready for another day of March Madness? How's your bracket? The first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament continues Saturday. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan play today.
However, Friday's first-round games were not kind to the Big Ten. The league lost two top-four seeds (Ohio State and Purdue). According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was the first time that had happened to the league since the tournament expanded in 1985.
The day wasn't kind to the ACC either. The league had four teams lose (Clemson, UNC, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech) on the same day in the NCAA tournament for the first time in conference history. But, Buddy Buckets and Syracuse went off.
Here's a look at the best stuff from Saturday's NCAA tournament action:
Early top plays
Florida State hates rims 😤@FSUHoops | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/x9rVaHB7cS— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
The Buffs drained 11 threes in the first half 🎯@CUBuffsMBB | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/HOA1NY6Dha— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
WHOLE SQUAD HYPED! 🔥🔥🔥@CUBuffsMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/qtz3O2jYYJ— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
Michigan's managers doing work
They don't call them our managers THE LEADERS & BEST for nothing! #GoBlue 〽️🏀#MarchMadness#ForCompetitorsOnly pic.twitter.com/ZVIGJUAYxj— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 20, 2021
We are all this drummer today
#MarchMadness energy right here pic.twitter.com/Ka8Hak7ogb— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 20, 2021
Football shoutouts
Wishing @CoachEwing33 and the Hoyas good luck in the Tournament! #HoyaSaxa x #MarchMadness https://t.co/sW8ZqqUOP5 pic.twitter.com/iEUECWLqKu— Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) March 20, 2021
Time to dance, @FSUHoops & @fsuwbb!!#NoleFamily | #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/08EitIY6Ro— FSU Football (@FSUFootball) March 20, 2021
Here's what else you missed on Friday:
16 Games.— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 20, 2021
3 OTs.
What a day. 🥵 #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/4Lc16RCUvf
Hamlet drops in a floater in OT to fuel North Texas' upset of Purdue
Javion Hamlet's floater is in the middle of 13-seed North Texas' 11-0 run in overtime as they stun 4-seed Purdue.