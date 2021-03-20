        <
          March Madness 2021: Biggest moments and best plays from the men's NCAA tournament

          Oral Roberts' Abmas: 'We came to win multiple games' (0:44)

          Oral Roberts guard and nation's leading scorer Max Abmas discusses the Golden Eagles' upset win over Ohio State. (0:44)

          1:30 PM ET
          • ESPN

          Ready for another day of March Madness? How's your bracket? The first round of the 2021 NCAA tournament continues Saturday. No. 1 seeds Gonzaga and Michigan play today.

          However, Friday's first-round games were not kind to the Big Ten. The league lost two top-four seeds (Ohio State and Purdue). According to ESPN Stats & Information, that was the first time that had happened to the league since the tournament expanded in 1985.

          The day wasn't kind to the ACC either. The league had four teams lose (Clemson, UNC, Georgia Tech and Virginia Tech) on the same day in the NCAA tournament for the first time in conference history. But, Buddy Buckets and Syracuse went off.

          Here's a look at the best stuff from Saturday's NCAA tournament action:

          Early top plays

          Michigan's managers doing work

          We are all this drummer today

          Football shoutouts

          Here's what else you missed on Friday:

          play
          0:32

          Hamlet drops in a floater in OT to fuel North Texas' upset of Purdue

          Javion Hamlet's floater is in the middle of 13-seed North Texas' 11-0 run in overtime as they stun 4-seed Purdue.