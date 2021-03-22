Portland is expected to hire Eastern Washington's Shantay Legans as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Legans has been the head coach at Eastern Washington for four seasons, leading the Eagles to a Big Sky regular-season championship last season and a conference tournament title this season.

The Eagles had third-seeded Kansas on the ropes for most of Saturday's first-round NCAA tournament game before the Jayhawks pulled away late.

Eastern Washington won at least 12 league games in each of Legans' four seasons at the helm.

Prior to taking over as head coach, Legans was an assistant coach with the Eagles for eight years.

Legans would replace Terry Porter, who was let go last month after five seasons in charge. Portland has been to two NCAA tournament in its history, in 1959 and 1996.