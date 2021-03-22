Davidson star Kellan Grady has entered the transfer portal and will explore his options as a graduate, sources told ESPN.

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Boston, Grady earned first-team All-Atlantic 10 honors as a sophomore and senior, and second-team honors as a freshman and junior. He averaged 17.1 points and 4.6 rebounds this season, the fourth straight season he's scored at least 17 points per game. Grady also shot 38.2% from 3-point range, the best percentage of his career.

Grady just surpassed the 2,000-point mark for his Davidson career, scoring 12 points in an NIT loss to NC State last Thursday.

He's capable of huge scoring exploits, dating back to his 39-point performance against St. Bonaventure as a freshman. Grady also had 31 points in an NIT loss to Lipscomb in 2019 and dropped 32 points in an A-10 tournament win over George Mason this season.

Grady immediately becomes one of the top-five available transfers.