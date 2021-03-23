PITTSBURGH -- Pitt sophomore forward Justin Champagnie is going to test the NBA waters.

Head coach Jeff Capel made the announcement on Tuesday. Champagnie was one of the bright spots for the Panthers (10-12), earning All-Atlantic Coast Conference first-team honors after averaging 18.0 points and 11.1 rebounds.

"The feedback I will gain from meetings, workouts and outside evaluations will shape the final decision on whether to remain in the draft or return to the University of Pittsburgh for my junior season," Champagnie said. "This process will only help my development and allow me to become a better player at Pitt or in the NBA."

The 6-foot-6 Champagnie was the first Panther since DeJuan Blair in 2008-09 to average a double-double and the first Pitt player since Billy Knight in 1973-74 to average at least 18 points and 10 rebounds.

Capel called Champagnie's season "terrific," though his potential departure would throw another wrench in Capel's rebuilding process. The team had two starters -- junior guard Xavier Johnson and junior guard/forward Au'Diese Toney -- enter the transfer portal late in the season.