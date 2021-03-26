NCAA tournament star and Big Sky Player of the Year Tanner Groves has entered the transfer portal, sources told ESPN.

Groves, a 6-foot-9 big man from Eastern Washington, scored 35 points and made five 3-pointers in a first-round loss to Kansas last week. The Eagles led the Jayhawks by double-digits early in the second half before Kansas came back to take the lead and ultimately pull away for a nine-point win.

A Spokane, Washington native, Groves averaged 17.2 points and 8.0 rebounds this season, shooting 34.9% from 3-point range and 56% from the field. He tallied nine double-doubles this season, including 14 points and 14 boards in the Big Sky title game against Montana State.

Tanner's brother, Jacob Groves, also entered the transfer portal on Friday. He had 23 points and nine rebounds in the loss to Kansas and averaged 9.3 points this season.

Portland hired Eastern Washington coach Shantay Legans earlier this week, with the Eagles promoting David Riley to replace Legans.