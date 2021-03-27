INDIANAPOLIS -- In the aftermath of Loyola Chicago's Sweet 16 loss to Oregon State, head coach Porter Moser said he hasn't given any thought to the speculation that he could leave the Ramblers for a different job this spring.

"All my thoughts are with these guys and this program," Moser said. "So, no, I haven't. And I just need to take a breath with these guys. And it's been very, very tough, when you build relationships with these guys and you see the season end. ... It's fresh off a loss. And I'm going to digest it with these guys."

Moser is the coaching carousel's hottest name this month after leading Loyola Chicago to its second Sweet 16 since 2018, when he led the Ramblers to a Final Four appearance. He's won three of the past four Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships.

As a result, Moser has been linked to nearly every high-major vacancy over the past few weeks. Marquette, where he was heavily linked following the Golden Eagles' firing of Steve Wojciechowski, hired Shaka Smart, leaving DePaul and Indiana as the most likely destinations. Moser, a Naperville, Illinois native, has coached in the Midwest for most of his career.

"I've had my blinders on and given 110 percent of Porter Moser to the Rambler team," Moser said. "I've blocked out the noise. I need time to digest this with these guys. And, so, that's all I can tell you right now is I have blinders on. I know a lot of things were swirling outside around me. I can't help that. I can't control that. The only thing I was focusing on is giving 110 percent of my preparation, my energy, my love to these players through this time. And now I just need to sit back and digest it for a second."

St. John's pursued Moser in 2019, but he opted to return to Loyola Chicago.