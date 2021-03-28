New York Knicks assistant Mike Woodson is in talks to become Indiana's next head coach, sources told ESPN.

No deal is done yet, sources told ESPN, but the two sides are in discussions, and there is belief a deal will be agreed to.

Woodson, 63, is an Indianapolis native and Indiana alum who played for the Hoosiers from 1976-1980. He's spent his entire coaching career in the NBA, with 25 years of experience as an assistant and head coach. He was the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks for six seasons and the New York Knicks for three seasons.

Woodson was rehired by the Knicks as an assistant coach in September 2020.

Indiana fired Archie Miller earlier this month after four seasons in Bloomington. The Hoosiers pursued Boston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens and Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann, but both remained in their current situations.