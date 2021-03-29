        <
        >

          UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama Crimson Tide sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter

          play
          Alabama sends game to OT with buzzer-beating 3 (0:25)

          Jahvon Quinerly quickly passes to Alex Reese, who drains a 3-pointer to force overtime against UCLA as the regulation buzzer sounds. (0:25)

          10:33 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          In one of the NCAA tournament's most exciting games so far, the 11-seed UCLA Bruins upset the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime in Sunday's Sweet 16.

          UCLA held an 11-point lead going into halftime, but Alabama refused to give up, storming back to make it a competitive contest late into the second half.

          After Alabama's Herbert Jones missed two free throws to keep it at 63-62 with six seconds remaining in regulation, UCLA's David Singleton hit both of his on the other end, giving the Bruins a three-point advantage with just four seconds left. That was all the Crimson Tide needed, however, as Alex Reese drained a 3-point buzzer-beater to bring the match into overtime -- and prompting reactions from the sports world, including an excited LeBron James.

          The elation was short-lived for Alabama, however, as UCLA held firm in overtime, scoring 23 points to the Crimson Tide's 13.

          UCLA will move on to face 1-seed Michigan in the Elite Eight.