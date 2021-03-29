UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama Crimson Tide sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter

Jahvon Quinerly quickly passes to Alex Reese, who drains a 3-pointer to force overtime against UCLA as the regulation buzzer sounds. (0:25)

In one of the NCAA tournament's most exciting games so far, the 11-seed UCLA Bruins upset the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime in Sunday's Sweet 16.

UCLA held an 11-point lead going into halftime, but Alabama refused to give up, storming back to make it a competitive contest late into the second half.

After Alabama's Herbert Jones missed two free throws to keep it at 63-62 with six seconds remaining in regulation, UCLA's David Singleton hit both of his on the other end, giving the Bruins a three-point advantage with just four seconds left. That was all the Crimson Tide needed, however, as Alex Reese drained a 3-point buzzer-beater to bring the match into overtime -- and prompting reactions from the sports world, including an excited LeBron James.

#3 knew it, before it left his hand...BIG TIME SHOT!!! #Prez — Jamal Adams (@Prez) March 29, 2021

Alex Reese pulled an OG Anunoby "I don't shoot to miss" holding that follow through ‼️ — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) March 29, 2021

The elation was short-lived for Alabama, however, as UCLA held firm in overtime, scoring 23 points to the Crimson Tide's 13.

Jaime Jaquez Jr.



That's my tweet. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 29, 2021

lets goooo!!!!! happy for this group their journey is dope! #elite8bound — SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) March 29, 2021

Feeling like 95 UCLA. Balance and hybrid scorers good defense. Go bruins!!!! @UCLAMBB — Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 29, 2021

UCLA will move on to face 1-seed Michigan in the Elite Eight.