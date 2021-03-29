UCLA Bruins vs. Alabama Crimson Tide sparked a lot of reaction on Twitter

In one of the NCAA tournament's most exciting games so far, the 11-seed UCLA Bruins upset the No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide 88-78 in overtime in Sunday's Sweet 16.
UCLA held an 11-point lead going into halftime, but Alabama refused to give up, storming back to make it a competitive contest late into the second half.
After Alabama's Herbert Jones missed two free throws to keep it at 63-62 with six seconds remaining in regulation, UCLA's David Singleton hit both of his on the other end, giving the Bruins a three-point advantage with just four seconds left. That was all the Crimson Tide needed, however, as Alex Reese drained a 3-point buzzer-beater to bring the match into overtime -- and prompting reactions from the sports world, including an excited LeBron James.
OMGGGGGGGGG— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2021
OVERTIME IN INDY 🚨@AlabamaMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/lKRyvWP55I
WOW!!!!!! 🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣🗣 #MarchMadness— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 29, 2021
#3 knew it, before it left his hand...BIG TIME SHOT!!! #Prez— Jamal Adams (@Prez) March 29, 2021
Alex Reese pulled an OG Anunoby "I don't shoot to miss" holding that follow through ‼️— Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) March 29, 2021
THIS IS MARCH! https://t.co/QqXMySz4GB— Myles Turner (@Original_Turner) March 29, 2021
The elation was short-lived for Alabama, however, as UCLA held firm in overtime, scoring 23 points to the Crimson Tide's 13.
UCLA IS A WHOLE MOOD 🕺@UCLAMBB #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/pDRMBTx5Vi— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2021
Jaime Jaquez Jr.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 29, 2021
lets goooo!!!!! happy for this group their journey is dope! #elite8bound— SLOWMO (@KyleAnderson5) March 29, 2021
Feeling like 95 UCLA. Balance and hybrid scorers good defense. Go bruins!!!! @UCLAMBB— Baron Davis (@BaronDavis) March 29, 2021
UCLA will move on to face 1-seed Michigan in the Elite Eight.