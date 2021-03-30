INDIANAPOLIS -- A referee collapsed early in the first half of Tuesday's Elite Eight matchup between Gonzaga and USC.

Official Bert Smith was alert as he was placed on a stretcher and moved off the court at Lucas Oil Stadium. The TBS broadcast said that Smith reported feeling lightheaded and was being tended to in the locker room.

Smith was standing on the baseline in front of the Gonzaga bench as the Trojans were moving onto offense when he collapsed and hit his head on the floor.

Medical professionals surrounded Smith on the court as players, coaches and staffers moved toward their respective benches. Bulldogs players were instructed to look away while Smith was on the ground.

Smith stayed on the floor for about five minutes before standing up and moving to a nearby stretcher. The game resumed with a replacement referee.