DePaul is expected to hire Oregon assistant Tony Stubblefield as its next head coach, sources told ESPN.

Stubblefield will replace Dave Leitao, who was fired last month after six seasons and five straight last-place Big East finishes.

Considered one of the best recruiters in the country, Stubblefield has been at Oregon the past 11 seasons and was recently promoted to associate head coach. He had been an integral part of a staff that helped lead the Ducks to seven NCAA tournament appearances over the past nine seasons, including five Sweet 16 appearances and a Final Four in 2017. Oregon regularly had highly-ranked recruiting classes over that span.

Prior to Oregon, Stubblefield spent four seasons at Cincinnati, where he helped land highly touted prospects Lance Stephenson, Sean Kilpatrick and others. He also spent six years at New Mexico State, and served as the interim head coach after Lou Henson had health issues.

Stubblefield also spent time as an assistant coach at Texas-Arlington, Texas-San Antonio and Nebraska-Omaha.