The NCAA said limited tickets remain available for both the men's and women's Final Fours. Fans are advised to purchase tickets directly from the NCAA's ticketing websites for the two events, or through the participating schools' sites.

The men's Final Four capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis is approximately 8,300, about 22% of the 39,000 seats available. The Alamodome capacity for the women's event in San Antonio is approximately 4,800, about 17% of the 28,500 seats available.

The NCAA worked with health officials in both cities to determine the percentage of seats that should be made available for sale at the venues.

All attendees must wear face coverings and physically distance during games at both sites.

The women's semifinals are Friday at 6 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. ET, with the championship game at 6 p.m. ET Sunday. The men's semifinals are at 5:14 p.m. and 8:34 p.m. ET Saturday, with the championship game at 9 p.m. ET Monday.