Loyola Chicago's Porter Moser is in negotiations with Oklahoma to become the Sooners' next head coach, sources told ESPN on Friday.

A deal hasn't been finalized yet, but it's headed in that direction, sources said, confirming multiple reports.

Moser has been one of the hottest mid-major coaches in the country since leading Loyola Chicago to the Final Four in 2018. Since then, he has led the Ramblers to at least a share of two Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championships. They went 26-5 this season, beating Georgia Tech and 1-seed Illinois en route to a Sweet 16 appearance.

A Naperville, Illinois native, Moser hasn't jumped at high-major coaching opportunities over the last couple seasons. St. John's pursued him following Chris Mullin stepping down, but Moser returned to Loyola. He was linked to various openings this spring, but appeared likely to head back to the Ramblers until Oklahoma head coach Lon Kruger retired from coaching late last month.

Oklahoma athletic director Joe Castiglione quickly zeroed in on Moser, and he's been the clear leader for the job the last couple of days.

Moser began his coaching career in 1990 as an assistant coach at Creighton, his alma mater. He also spent time as an assistant coach at Texas A&M, Milwaukee, Arkansas-Little Rock and Saint Louis. Moser was also a head coach at Arkansas-Little Rock and Illinois State.

Kruger retired after 45 years in coaching. He had been at Oklahoma for the past decade, leading the Sooners to seven NCAA tournaments and a Final Four appearance in 2016.