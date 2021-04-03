Loyola Chicago is expected to promote Ramblers assistant coach Drew Valentine to replace departing basketball coach Porter Moser, sources told ESPN.

Final contract details were still being worked out as of Saturday morning, sources said.

Valentine, the older brother of Chicago Bulls wing Denzel Valentine, has been on Moser's staff at Loyola Chicago for four seasons. In that time, the Ramblers have won three Missouri Valley Conference regular-season titles, gone to two NCAA tournaments and made a Final Four run in 2018.

Valentine began his coaching career as a graduate manager at Michigan State, where his brother played. He then spent two seasons as an assistant coach at Oakland, his alma mater, before moving to Loyola Chicago.

Moser is leaving Loyola Chicago to replace Lon Kruger as the head coach at Oklahoma, sources said.