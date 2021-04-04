What. A. Game.
Thanks to freshman Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired, the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs held on to beat 11-seed UCLA 93-90 in overtime. Drew Timme scored 25 points for the Zags, who held off the underdog Bruins and Johnny Juzang's 29 points in one of the best Final Four games ever.
According to ESPN Stats and Information, Gonzaga and UCLA combined to shoot 58.2%, the highest combined field-goal percentage in a Final Four game since the 1985 national title game between Villanova and Georgetown (63.0%). The game also finished with 19 lead changes, the most in any NCAA tournament game this year, according to Stats Perform.
Undefeated Gonzaga will face fellow No. 1 seed Baylor in the NCAA tournament championship game on Mon., April 5.
Naturally, athletes across all sports, from LeBron James to Patrick Mahomes, chimed in on the memorable ending to a back-and-forth game.
I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021
One of the best games I've seen in a very long time!!— LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021
ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!? #FinalFour— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021
I see you Suggs! #Zags #finalfour2021 What a game! https://t.co/fIYtsaJLyR— Drew Brees (@drewbrees) April 4, 2021
That was crazy !! Hellevu Game👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽— Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 4, 2021
suggs for da bread 😱😱— Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 4, 2021
that's tuffffff— A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 4, 2021
Jalen Suggs that dude for that!! OMG WHAT A SHOT!! https://t.co/UFHoWz9iJP— Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 4, 2021
Bang! 😂— Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) April 4, 2021
Sheeeeeesh— Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 4, 2021
yoooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!!— Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) April 4, 2021
As did alums from both Gonzaga (Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk) and UCLA (Kevin Love, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball).
O.M.G!!!!!!!!!!!!!!— Rui "Louis" Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) April 4, 2021
Momma there goes that man!!!! #JSuggs! What a game... 1 more #ZagUp! @ZagMBB— Kelly Olynyk (@KellyOlynyk) April 4, 2021
Best college basketball game in a long time.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021
Wow. Bruins I love you.— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021
That hurts.. damn— Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2021
Wow.— Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) April 4, 2021
And of course, no Gonzaga win is complete without Mark Few showing off his dance moves in the locker room:
April 4, 2021