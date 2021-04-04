        <
          Jalen Suggs calls game and Gonzaga stays perfect in March Madness 2021: The finish that set social media ablaze

          Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating 3 in OT sends Zags to title game (0:59)

          Jalen Suggs drains the long 3-pointer as time expires to send Gonzaga to the title game. (0:59)

          11:10 PM ET
          • ESPN.com

          What. A. Game.

          Thanks to freshman Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired, the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs held on to beat 11-seed UCLA 93-90 in overtime. Drew Timme scored 25 points for the Zags, who held off the underdog Bruins and Johnny Juzang's 29 points in one of the best Final Four games ever.

          According to ESPN Stats and Information, Gonzaga and UCLA combined to shoot 58.2%, the highest combined field-goal percentage in a Final Four game since the 1985 national title game between Villanova and Georgetown (63.0%). The game also finished with 19 lead changes, the most in any NCAA tournament game this year, according to Stats Perform.

          Undefeated Gonzaga will face fellow No. 1 seed Baylor in the NCAA tournament championship game on Mon., April 5.

          Naturally, athletes across all sports, from LeBron James to Patrick Mahomes, chimed in on the memorable ending to a back-and-forth game.

          As did alums from both Gonzaga (Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk) and UCLA (Kevin Love, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball).

          And of course, no Gonzaga win is complete without Mark Few showing off his dance moves in the locker room: