Jalen Suggs drains the long 3-pointer as time expires to send Gonzaga to the title game. (0:59)

What. A. Game.

Thanks to freshman Jalen Suggs' buzzer-beating 3-pointer as time expired, the top-seeded Gonzaga Bulldogs held on to beat 11-seed UCLA 93-90 in overtime. Drew Timme scored 25 points for the Zags, who held off the underdog Bruins and Johnny Juzang's 29 points in one of the best Final Four games ever.

According to ESPN Stats and Information, Gonzaga and UCLA combined to shoot 58.2%, the highest combined field-goal percentage in a Final Four game since the 1985 national title game between Villanova and Georgetown (63.0%). The game also finished with 19 lead changes, the most in any NCAA tournament game this year, according to Stats Perform.

Undefeated Gonzaga will face fellow No. 1 seed Baylor in the NCAA tournament championship game on Mon., April 5.

Naturally, athletes across all sports, from LeBron James to Patrick Mahomes, chimed in on the memorable ending to a back-and-forth game.

I said SUGGS about to hit this as soon as he crossed half court. GAME!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

One of the best games I've seen in a very long time!! — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 4, 2021

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!?!? #FinalFour — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 4, 2021

That was crazy !! Hellevu Game👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 4, 2021

suggs for da bread 😱😱 — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 4, 2021

that's tuffffff — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) April 4, 2021

Jalen Suggs that dude for that!! OMG WHAT A SHOT!! https://t.co/UFHoWz9iJP — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 4, 2021

Bang! 😂 — Seth Curry (@sdotcurry) April 4, 2021

Sheeeeeesh — Jamal Murray (@BeMore27) April 4, 2021

yoooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!! — Kia Nurse (@KayNurse11) April 4, 2021

As did alums from both Gonzaga (Rui Hachimura, Kelly Olynyk) and UCLA (Kevin Love, Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball).

O.M.G!!!!!!!!!!!!!! — Rui "Louis" Hachimura 八村 塁 (@rui_8mura) April 4, 2021

Best college basketball game in a long time. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

Wow. Bruins I love you. — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 4, 2021

That hurts.. damn — Zach LaVine (@ZachLaVine) April 4, 2021

Wow. — Lonzo Ball (@ZO2_) April 4, 2021

And of course, no Gonzaga win is complete without Mark Few showing off his dance moves in the locker room: