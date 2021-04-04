INDIANAPOLIS -- Three dribbles, 60 feet and one of the greatest shots in NCAA tournament history.

Following Johnny Juzang's putback with 3.3 seconds left to tie the score, Jalen Suggs caught the inbounds pass, took three dribbles and pulled up from 30 feet to bank in a game-winning 3 at the buzzer to give Gonzaga a 93-90 overtime win over UCLA.

"Every day in shootaround before the game we shoot half-courters,'' Suggs said. "I haven't been making my half-courters, but I got it with confidence, put it up. It's crazy. I can't come to words right now.''

The Zags' quest for an unbeaten national championship season survived, just barely.

UCLA's Cinderella run through the NCAA tournament nearly took down another victim, as the 11-seed Bruins gave Gonzaga all it could handle and then some on Saturday night. The Bruins looked like they were going to win in the final seconds of regulation, when Juzang drove the lane and drew a whistle with 1.1 seconds left -- but instead of a fifth foul on Drew Timme, it was a charge on Juzang and five more minutes to play at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Timme was exceptional in the extra period, scoring Gonzaga's first six points to give the Bulldogs some breathing room. But as it did all game, UCLA kept fighting and had the final possession following a missed 3 by Corey Kispert with 22 seconds left.

Juzang drove the lane, missed a runner, but got his own miss and put it back to tie the score with 3.3 seconds left. Gonzaga had one timeout remaining, but coach Mark Few wasn't going to use it. Suggs caught the ball on the run and sent the Zags to Monday night's title game.

It's the game college basketball has wanted since the season began, the game we were denied in early December due to COVID-19 -- and the game we will get on Monday night.

Gonzaga vs. Baylor.