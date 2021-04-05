Kentucky Wildcats freshman Devin Askew, a former five-star basketball recruit, has entered the transfer portal, a source told ESPN Monday.

Askew, a 6-foot-3 point guard from California, started 20 games during his first season in Lexington. He averaged 6.5 points and 2.9 assists but struggled shooting the ball and was inconsistent taking care of the ball.

Askew was the No. 26 prospect in the ESPN 100 for 2020. He reclassified from the 2021 class shortly after committing to the Wildcats.

John Calipari is facing another rebuild after a 9-16 campaign, with Askew the second player to transfer out of the program since the season ended, following Cam'Ron Fletcher. Three players entered the NBA draft, with B.J. Boston and Terrence Clarke likely to stay and Isaiah Jackson leaving the door open for a return to Lexington.

Kentucky has three ESPN 100 prospects entering the program next season, along with West Virginia transfer Oscar Tshiebwe and Davidson transfer Kellan Grady. The Wildcats are also expected to search for another guard on the transfer market.