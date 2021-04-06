        <
          March Madness 2021: The Baylor Bears' championship sparked reaction on Twitter

          Perfect no more.

          After a tournament in which they blew out several teams and played one of the greatest games of all time against the 11-seed UCLA Bruins, the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs saw their quest to become the first undefeated national champions since 1976 come to an inglorious end in an 86-70 loss at the hands of the 1-seed Baylor Bears on Monday night.

          Baylor started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back, raining 3-pointers on Gonzaga and smothering the Bulldogs defensively when it counted.

          This marks Baylor's first men's NCAA tournament title.

          The Bears' triumph and the Bulldogs' heartbreak sparked significant reaction on social media ... starting with notable Baylor alum Robert Griffin III.