Perfect no more.

After a tournament in which they blew out several teams and played one of the greatest games of all time against the 11-seed UCLA Bruins, the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs saw their quest to become the first undefeated national champions since 1976 come to an inglorious end in an 86-70 loss at the hands of the 1-seed Baylor Bears on Monday night.

Baylor started the game on a 9-0 run and never looked back, raining 3-pointers on Gonzaga and smothering the Bulldogs defensively when it counted.

This marks Baylor's first men's NCAA tournament title.

The Bears' triumph and the Bulldogs' heartbreak sparked significant reaction on social media ... starting with notable Baylor alum Robert Griffin III.

Baylor wanted that championship & you could tell! They were ballin!! Congrats to them! Thanks for giving us some good basketball to watch this tournament 🤟🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 6, 2021

A sad end to a remarkable season for Gonzaga. But from tip off to the final whistle this game was Baylor's. A dominant performance in all facets. They deserve the title. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) April 6, 2021

Congrats to the Baylor Bears on their National Championship - and to the Gonzaga Bulldogs on a great season. After an unimaginable year, every team in the tournament proved what's possible with hard work and determination. You made your schools, communities, and country proud. — President Biden (@POTUS) April 6, 2021

personally, i enjoyed watching Baylor run "the best team" out the gym. — Lexie Brown (@lexiekiah_4) April 6, 2021

Man...@BaylorMBB shot lights out! They were too quick, too fast, and too explosive on offense and their defense suffocated Gonzaga! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 6, 2021

BIG 12 Best Conference from top to bottom ‼️ Been that way too for real. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 6, 2021

Congrats to Baylor man I'm glad we lost to the champs 🙏🏽✌🏽 y'all boys can hoop! — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) April 6, 2021

Damn Baylor some killas!!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) April 6, 2021

Baylor came out to prove a point tonight! Not just win, but to prove a point.. they get after it on defense and then offensively just too many options! — Tyus Jones (@1Tyus) April 6, 2021

Somebody get the confetti ready! — TP (@taureanprince) April 6, 2021

We know Baylor is a great team, but their INTENT is something else! — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) April 6, 2021

Baylor doing it for UNLV and Michigan of the 90s. — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) April 6, 2021