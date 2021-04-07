Miami transfer Chris Lykes announced his commitment to the Arkansas basketball program on Wednesday, becoming the Razorbacks' second transfer pickup this spring.

Lykes chose Arkansas over USC.

A 5-foot-7 guard from Maryland, Lykes played just two games this past season due to injury. In his last full season with the Hurricanes in 2019-20, Lykes averaged 15.4 points and shot 38.1% from 3-point range. The season before, he averaged 16.2 points and 3.2 assists.

With senior starters Jalen Tate and Justin Smith expected to depart and freshman wing Moses Moody a projected first-round pick, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman is aiming to reload via the transfer portal -- as he's done the past several seasons with Arkansas and Nevada.

Lykes is the second ACC transfer to pick the Razorbacks, following former Pittsburgh guard Au'diese Toney. Toney, who announced his commitment last week, averaged 14.4 points and 5.9 rebounds last season for the Panthers.

The pair will join freshmen Devo Davis and Jaylin Williams and sixth man JD Notae to form the core of Arkansas' team next season. The Razorbacks are expected to add another couple of players from the transfer portal.

Arkansas went 25-7 this past season, losing to eventual NCAA champion Baylor in the Elite Eight.