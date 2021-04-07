OXFORD, Miss. -- Graduate transfer center Nysier Brooks has signed to play with Ole Miss.

The 7-footer, whose signing was announced Tuesday, played last season at Miami. Brooks averaged 7.4 points and 5.8 rebounds per game last season while shooting 51.7% from the field.

Brooks has played in 130 college games and started 62, spending his first three seasons at Cincinnati. He started 25 games last season as a senior and was the Hurricanes' leading rebounder and shot blocker.

"We feel 'Nas' can be one of the very best defensive bigs in college basketball, and I am really excited to watch his growth on the offensive end," Ole Miss coach Kermit Davis said.