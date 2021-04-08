Jalen Suggs banks one in from way downtown at the buzzer as Gonzaga beats UCLA in overtime to move on to the national title game. (1:11)

After leading the Bruins to their first Final Four appearance since 2008, UCLA men's basketball coach Mick Cronin has signed a two-year extension worth $4 million per year, athletic director Martin Jarmond announced Thursday.

Cronin, who is now signed through the 2026-27 season, is 41-22 in two seasons as UCLA coach. In this year's NCAA tournament, he took the Bruins from a No. 11 seed and First Four slot to the Final Four, where they lost to Gonzaga in overtime on a Jalen Suggs buzzer-beater.

"I love being at UCLA," Cronin said in a statement. "The commitment from our players over the past two seasons has been rewarding, especially as we have dealt with some unusual challenges during a global pandemic. I would like to thank our players and my coaching staff for their continued commitment to build this basketball program into something of which we can all be proud."

UCLA could return all of its major players next season, depending on the decision of Johnny Juzang, one of the NCAA tournament's breakout stars.