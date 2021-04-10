Vanderbilt sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the 2021 NBA draft but will retain his college eligibility, he announced on social media Saturday.

Pippen, the son of the Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer, led the Commodores in scoring (20.8 PPG), assists (4.9 APG) and steals (1.8 SPG) last season.

"We all have dreams and I am ready to pursue mine," Pippen wrote on Twitter.

Pippen is not listed among the top 100 players in the 2021 NBA draft class by ESPN. He has until July 19 to withdraw his name from the draft.