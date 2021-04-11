Texas Tech guard Mac McClung announced Sunday that he planned to enter the transfer portal while also going through the NBA draft process.

"Although things have changed, my love and appreciation for you guys remain the same," McClung wrote on Twitter. "Lubbock is a very special place and I thank everyone for letting me be a part of it. My main focus now is getting ready for the [upcoming] NBA draft, while going through this process I will be in the transfer portal."

A 6-foot-2 guard from Virginia, McClung spent the past season at Texas Tech after transferring from Georgetown last spring. He averaged 15.5 points per game for the Red Raiders, shooting a career-best 41.9% from the field and 34.3% from 3-point range. McClung had 10 games of 20 or more points, including a 30-point effort in a loss to West Virginia in late January.

McClung played two seasons at Georgetown, averaging 15.7 points and 2.4 assists as a sophomore and 13.1 points and 2.0 assists as a freshman.

Texas Tech coach Chris Beard left to replace Shaka Smart at Texas last month, with the Red Raiders in turn promoting assistant coach Mark Adams to take over for Beard. Since the coaching change, starting guard Kyler Edwards and freshman wing Micah Peavy have also entered their names into the transfer portal.

Known for his leaping ability coming out of high school, McClung has improved his all-around offensive game during his three years at the college level. He is not ranked in ESPN's Top 100 for the NBA draft, however.