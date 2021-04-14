Duke sophomore Matthew Hurt will declare for the 2021 NBA draft and forgo his remaining college eligibility by hiring an agent, he told ESPN Wednesday.

Hurt, the No. 48 prospect in the ESPN 100, was named first team All-ACC and the winner of the ACC's most improved player award after averaging 18.3 points and 6.1 rebounds per game while shooting 44.4% from 3-point range.

The 6-foot-9, 20-year-old Hurt is considered one of the most skilled offensive players in the NBA draft, with the second-best 3-point percentage of any player currently projected to be drafted, after Baylor's Davion Mitchell.

With the premium NBA teams are placing on outside shooting in the 3-pointer-happy era, a player like Hurt will be attractive with his ability to stretch defenses with his elite combination of size and shooting touch.

More than just a catch and shoot specialist, Hurt also ranked favorably in several categories for his ability to score inside the arc, converting 48% of his off the dribble jump shots, per Synergy Sports Technology, as well as 71% of his post-up attempts and 69% of his transition opportunities.

Hurt will be only the second player in the past 30 years of college basketball to be drafted after shooting over 63% inside the arc and 44% outside it, along with Creighton's Doug McDermott.

A decorated prospect at the high school level, Hurt won a gold medal with USA Basketball at the FIBA Americas U18 Championship in 2018. He was named Minnesota's Mr. Basketball and earned invites to the McDonald's All American Game and Nike Hoop Summit in 2019.

Duke had its postseason hopes dashed when one of its players tested positive for COVID-19 hours prior to the ACC tournament quarterfinals, forcing the team to withdraw from the event and effectively ending its season.

The NBA draft will be conducted on July 29. A draft combine scheduled for June 21 will feature competitive 5-on-5 action subject to public health conditions.